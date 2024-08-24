Trailblazing Amaan Rewrites History Books As First Ever Kenyan British Rallycross Podium Finisher

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenyan rising star Amaan Ganatra continues to ride on the crest of a wave with his success in a competitive overseas one-make race series.

Having already made an impressive mark in the Kenya National Autocross Championship, Amaan did not disappoint on his return to the British motorsport arena, where the challenge is fierce.

Amaan racked up a third-place podium finish in the British Rallycross Championship’s Swift Rallycross Juniors’ category, driving a 1300cc naturally aspirated car with a standard gearbox and suspension.

“It was an experience of a lifetime fighting against my European race adversaries. The level of competition here is out of this world and far more exciting since we’re all driving the same car. This creates a level playing field, making every race unpredictable and thrilling,” Amaan said.

“In Kenya, the competition isn’t as fierce. But in the UK, with everyone in identical cars, it really comes down to skill, strategy, and split-second decisions,” he added.

In his historic podium finish, Amaan drove a Suzuki Swift and was pleased with how the car handled compared to last year.

“The track was more enjoyable, with a great mix of challenges, and the car handled beautifully. It was an all-around better experience, and I’m excited to see what I can achieve in the future,” Amaan explained.

Amaan is a second-generation driver currently running a Mitsubishi Evolution machine, adopting his flat-out approach from his father, Altaf Ganatra. Despite being a jack of all trades, motorsport remains his top priority. He also engages in other sports, particularly athletics, to stay fit for his weekend racing meetings.

Amaan’s rise in the ‘man and machine’ game has been fueled by hard work and dedication, not luck. He has committed to running some rounds of the British Swift Rallycross Championship.

Launched in 2010, the Swift Sport Rallycross Championship is designed to highlight talented drivers, offering a level playing field in equally powered Suzuki Swift Sport pocket rockets. The championship has proven to be an excellent platform for drivers to showcase their talents and secure sponsors, with several former Swift drivers advancing to compete in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Amaan believes there is a need for fresh momentum in his already blossoming racing career and is racing in the UK’s Swift Rallycross Championship this season to gain the necessary international exposure.

Amaan also participated in the Cross Kart Championship, organized by WRC Hyundai Motorsport lead driver Thierry Neuville.

**Swift Junior Rallycross Round 6 Results**

1. Tyler McAlpin

2. Teddie Macpherson

3. Amaan Ganatra. KEN