Not This Time Round! Arsenal beat Emery’s Aston Villa to maintain perfect start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 24 – Arsenal survived their latest severe examination from bogey side Aston Villa to emerge with a statement victory after a thunderous encounter at Villa Park.

In a tale of two goalkeepers, Arsenal’s David Raya produced a miraculous second-half save from Ollie Watkins with the scoreline goalless before opposite number Emi Martinez blundered to allow Thomas Partey’s shot to squirm through his hands to gift the Gunners a vital two-goal cushion.

Arsenal were hanging on after Watkins missed a golden chance in the first half to put Villa ahead but the pivotal moment came after the break when Raya somehow recovered his ground to make a stunning one-handed stop from the England striker after Amadou Onana’s shot bounced back off the bar.

Mikel Arteta’s side took full advantage to go ahead after 67 minutes, substitute Leandro Trossard scoring with his first touch after replacing Gabriel Martinelli, with a smooth finish low past Martinez’s outstretched left hand.

Partey increased Arsenal’s lead 10 minutes later to seal a triumph that will taste particularly sweet after Villa inflicted damage on their title charge last season by completing a league double.

Arsenal overcome Aston Villa curse

Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta will have seen this visit to Villa Park as an early chance to demonstrate that they mean business once more in the title race as they faced the side who proved such a thorn in their side last season.

In a pursuit full of fine margins, Villa’s two league wins over Arsenal, particularly the 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium in mid-April, were hugely damaging as they lost the title to Manchester City by just two points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And they will see this win, full of grit and with the occasional sprinkling of good fortune, as one of huge significance as they finally try to bridge the gap and turn themselves into champions.

As expected, Villa provided a stern test and Arsenal were grateful for the misfiring finishing of Watkins but most of all to the brilliance of goalkeeper Raya, who sprung to his left as the home supporters got ready to celebrate to pull off a magnificent save with the score 0-0 and this tight encounter on a knife-edge.

It proved to be the turning point.

Arsenal cashed in on that moment, Trossard once again proving how valuable he is with a clinical finish to break the deadlock. The Gunners were on their way.

Partey’s second eased any potential late nerves as Villa ran out of ideas, the celebrations between Arsenal’s players and fans after the final whistle demonstrating the importance of these three points, even coming so early in this campaign.

Villa rue missed opportunities

Aston Villa were unable to repeat the punishment they heaped on Arsenal in the Premier League last season and there was an element of self-inflicted wounds as the visitors turned the tables on their former manager Unai Emery.

Villa Park was a formidable, unforgiving environment last season, as both Arsenal and eventual champions Manchester City discovered when they were beaten here, and for a time it looked like Emery’s side would strike another early blow against the elite.

It was two of Villa’s most reliable performers who will be left with the biggest regrets as the pain of this defeat sinks in.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watkins was Villa’s main marksman with 19 league goals last season, burnishing his reputation as a finisher even further with England’s dramatic late winner in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Here, in front of watching England interim manager Lee Carsley, Watkins was as disbelieving as everyone else inside the stadium when he steered a simple first-half chance wide with the goal at his mercy and only Raya to beat.

Watkins suffered again after the break as he was the victim of Raya’s wonder save – but he still should have buried the diving header.

And then it was Martinez, constantly touted as “the world’s number one” by just about everyone at Villa Park, who faltered, fumbling a routine shot from Partey – Arsenal’s fans inevitably revelling in the misfortune of their former keeper.

There was, however, plenty to encourage Villa and Emery and they will be left wondering how they came away empty-handed.

Morgan Rogers gave a performance rich in promise, powerful running and quality but it was all to no avail as Arsenal won in the manner those who chase titles are expected to do.