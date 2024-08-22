Newcastle defender Trippier keen to leave club - Capital Sports
Newcastle defender Trippier keen to leave club

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22 – Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club this month in search of first-team football.

The 33-year-old England international was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Trippier, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2022, is behind former Saints full-back Tino Livramento in the pecking order for the right-back position.

Newcastle blocked Trippier from leaving the club in January following interest from Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton to reunite with Sean Dyche, who managed him for three years at Burnley.

Asked about the links in a news conference on Thursday, Dyche said: “He’s one of many names that has come up here.

“As if by magic, his name comes up when we don’t have a right-back available”.

Everton will be without full-back Ashley Young for this weekend’s trip to Tottenham following his sending off in their weekend defeat by Brighton.

Trippier, who has 54 international caps, started England’s first six matches at Euro 2024 but was dropped for the final in favour of Luke Shaw.

The former Tottenham player has two years to run on his contract in the north-east.

