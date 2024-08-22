East meets west London – the mentor who changed Chelsea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 22 – Vinay Menon knew little about Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. He knew even less about football; he had never seen a match in his life.

But as he approached the door of Abramovich’s west London mansion in 2009, he was about to have a meeting that would change his life and transform him into, arguably, the most famous Indian in the sport.

Born in Kerala and inspired by his maternal ‘yogi’ grandfather to pursue a career in wellness, Menon was a word-of-mouth recommendation to the Russian oligarch.

He was delivering wellness, yoga and relaxation exercises to billionaires and celebrities at a luxury hotel in Dubai, when the father of Abramovich’s then-wife Dasha booked in for a session.

Menon then came to London to run private classes for the Abramovichs. But Roman was so impressed by Menon that he sent him to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with a brief to work with the first-team squad as the Premier League’s first wellness coach.

“Roman asked for it to happen and it happened,” Menon says.

“I was an Indian, who was never exposed to football, entering a massive club and it seemed impossible.

“There was a big barrier, but it was not an immovable rock because it came from the owner himself – he initiated that change so everyone was ready to try.”

Still, the arrival of Menon and his philosophy was a culture shock for a squad who had finished as either Premier League champions or runners-up in the previous five seasons.

“We are talking about elite performance – change is always difficult,” Menon says.

“Adding or taking away is always difficult, people don’t want to change because they are already performing and winning. Why should they?

“Everyone treated me well but training the players wasn’t easy initially. I should thank a few players, who were ready to try me.”

None of the players were obliged to work with Menon. Instead his services were available if any felt they would be useful.

Striker Didier Drogba quickly became Menon’s key advocate.

“Didier was the initial one – Chelsea is like one big family and we just sat and ate in the canteen with the players and so we started a conversation organically while eating,” says Menon.

“He asked what I can do for him, and I told him we can try this, and he asked me to try right away. That was the moment where football opened in front of me.

“After that Joe Cole, Frank Lampard, John Terry began coming to me to try it.

“The medical department were fantastic and made me part of their team, despite being from a different discipline.”

Menon’s sessions involved meditation, sharpening players’ mental approach and dispelling the negative thoughts that can come with top-flight pressure and scrutiny.

“I was a person without a title, teaching the players self-care and how to balance, spiritually, emotionally, and ultimately impact them physically,” says Menon.

“They are human beings and need a friend to giggle with, babble to and then they will open up.

“You need to be happy in the mind in sports and business. It’s the same – the mind is everything.”

Menon was a constant presence in the Chelsea backroom staff for 13 years, working under managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and, finally, Thomas Tuchel.

“I got the chance to be part of all the trophies Chelsea won from 2010,” he says.

“What an experience, it was an unbelievable space, I miss it a lot, frankly.”

Menon was part of a huge cull of Chelsea staff, notably in the medical department, when Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club in 2022 from Abramovich.

Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned for links to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The upheaval at the club has coincided with a run of injuries among Chelsea’s squad but Menon backs the new owners to stabilise the club.

“Change is inevitable in life,” he says. “The old regime had a lot of success and put a big mark on the club.

“Another management team came in which is very ambitious, very different, from a different region, understanding football on a different level.

“They need time to adapt, they are maybe in a sort of pre-season, I believe they will adapt. I worked with the new management and they are good.

“I wish them all the best; I am still a Chelsea fan and the club gave me everything I have.”

Menon blazed a new trail in 2022, travelling to the World Cup as part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium staff.

India – the most populous nation on earth – has never qualified for the tournament and Menon’s presence caught the attention of his compatriots.

“This representation always helps my home country and the young generation to show that there is a career,” he says.

“We can be in this arena. If you are not in as a player, at least in the backroom staff. Traditionally, in India most parents say you should first study and then play. I want to change that so study and play is 50/50. You need to follow your dreams.”

Menon believes infrastructure will need to change, along with mindset, if his home country is to become a factor on the international football scene.

“We are a country of 1.4bn people and the main problem is filtration,” he adds.

“We need a minimum 100 grassroots level clubs to filter this. It is about structuring the grassroots level and schools.

“If you systemise it, we will have a team.

“At the last World Cup, many Indians were in Qatar and followed Messi and Ronaldo’s journey. But we need a cultural change. Sports are important for the future, mental wellness, health, economy as well.

“I have had these conversations before in India and if my country needs me, I will always be there. I am sure sooner or later we will be at the World Cup.”