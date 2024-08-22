Battle Royale as Kenyans Come Calling at Buenos Aires Half Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22 – Hundreds of competitors will be in contention at this weekend’s Buenos Aires Half Marathon, including 13 Kenyans hoping to make podium.

The road race, first held in 1989, will start at the intersection of Figueroa Alcorta and Dorrego avenues before snaking its way through various parts of the capital.

Kenyans have been dominant in this race, with seven male runners having triumphed in 34 editions of the competition compared to three female athletes in the same period.

At last year’s edition, Roncer Kipkorir led a podium sweep for Kenya in the men’s race, clocking 59:07 in first place.

Felix Kipkoech (59:28) and Cosmas Mwangi (59:29) finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh clinched the women’s race after timing 1:06:10, ahead of fellow countrywoman Guteni Shone (1:06:12) and Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich (1:06:16) in second and third respectively.

Kenya’s Bedan Karoki boasts the course record of 59:05, set in 2019 as Yeshaneh holds the course record for the women.