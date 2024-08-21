Player sent off after appearing to urinate by pitch

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 21 – A footballer was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct after appearing to urinate by the side of the pitch during a match in Peru.

Atletico Awajun striker Sebastian Munoz was caught on video seemingly relieving himself while waiting to take a corner as the opposition goalkeeper received treatment.

Despite the striker’s back being turned to the camera and away from the pitch, facing an area without spectators, players from Cantorcillo FC alerted the referee, who gave Munoz a red card.

Peruvian football officials and Atletico Awajun are yet to comment on Munoz’s alleged actions.

Atletico Awajun play in the third division and are involved in play-offs for the Copa Peru.