Martinez signs new long-term Villa contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21 – Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 31-year-old Argentina international has extended his stay until 2029.

Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal for £17m in 2020 and has made over 150 appearances for the club.

The 2022 World Cup-winner kept nine clean sheets in 34 Premier League games last season as Unai Emery’s side finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

This summer he played all six games as Argentina retained their Copa America title, becoming victors for a record 16th time.