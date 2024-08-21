Forest in talks with Arsenal over striker Nketiah - Capital Sports
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad

English Premiership

Forest in talks with Arsenal over striker Nketiah

Published

LONDON, United Kingdo, August 21 – Nottingham Forest remain in talks with Arsenal over a £30m deal for striker Eddie Nketiah.

A deal has not been agreed but the 25-year-old is getting closer to ending his time at Emirates Stadium.

Forest have several striker targets, including Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, but have progressed with a move for Nketiah.

Nketiah has spent his entire career at the Emirates apart from a half-season loan at Leeds in 2019-20.

He has scored 38 goals in 168 Arsenal appearances but made just 38 Premier League starts, having made his top-flight debut in 2018.

The forward was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Forest are also close to signing Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno on loan. The 31-year-old is behind new signing Ian Maatsen and Lucas Digne in the pecking order at Villa Park and will be allowed to leave.

In terms of outgoings the Reds are in talks with Championship side Burnley, who want to sign defender Joe Worrall.

Meanwhile, boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to provide an update on Danilo on Thursday, with the midfielder having seen specialists this week.

He suffered a broken ankle after six minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

