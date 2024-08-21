Foden named PFA player of year, Palmer young player

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 21 – Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has won the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year award, while Chelsea winger Cole Palmer was named young player of the year.

It is the first time since the 2009-10 campaign that both men’s awards have gone to English players.

Wayne Rooney and James Milner won the player and young player of the year prizes respectively for that season.

“To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for,” said Foden.

“To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me.

“Last season was another very special one for everyone at the club, but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term.”

Foden scored 19 goals in 35 top-flight appearances in 2023-24 as City won a historic fourth successive Premier League, and – aged 23 – he became the youngest player to have won six league titles.

This is the first time the Stockport-born playmaker has been the PFA’s player of the year, having twice been selected as the best young player.

He also won the 2023-24 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) footballer of the year.

Foden beat his City team-mates Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, as well as Chelsea’s Palmer, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins who were on the shortlist.

Palmer recognised after high-scoring season

Palmer may have missed out on one award but he did not come away empty-handed.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season for Chelsea.

His form earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024 and Palmer scored in the final which the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain.

The Blues forward beat Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, former Crystal Palace player Michael Olise and Brighton’s Joao Pedro to the young player prize.

In the women’s categories, Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw won the player of the year award and Manchester United’s Grace Clinton was named young player of the year.

Man City and Arsenal players dominate team of year

The Premier League team of the year, as voted for by players, was dominated by Manchester City and Arsenal players.

Kyle Walker, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden feature from the reigning champions, while David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard feature from the Gunners.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins are also included.

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Rodri (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)