Brazil police close investigation into Man Utd’s Antony

SAO PAULO, Brazil, August 21 – A Brazilian police investigation into allegations of domestic abuse by Manchester United winger Antony has concluded without any charges being brought, but prosecutors could still look into the claims.

The 24-year-old, who has denied wrongdoing, remains the subject of a Greater Manchester Police investigation.

Allegations of domestic abuse were made against Antony by three women in September last year, though he has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK and denies the allegations.

A statement from the player’s lawyers said: “The defence of player Antony Matheus dos Santos, in light of the news published by the press this Tuesday (20 August 2024), hereby confirms that the police investigation opened at the fifth Women’s Defense Precinct of Sao Paulo, of the Civil Police, was closed without any police indictment.

“The defence has always believed that the investigations, that run under confidentiality, would prove Antony’s innocence.”

Officials have told BBC News Brasil that although the police investigation has concluded without an indictment, the case has not been dropped because the prosecutor’s office is still reviewing it and can decide to make another independent investigation.

Antony became Manchester United’s second-most expensive signing when he joined from Ajax for £82m in September 2022.

During the international break in September 2023, Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations made by Antony’s ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, which he denies.

Further assault allegations followed when Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana each claimed Antony assaulted them in 2022, which he also denies.

Greater Manchester Police became involved as one of the allegations was said to have taken place at a Manchester hotel.

United responded by saying they took the allegations “seriously” and granted Antony leave with full pay to deal with the allegations on 10 September.

He resumed training from 29 September having spoken to Greater Manchester Police voluntarily and returned to action in early October.

However, his club manager Erik ten Hag said in January that the matter had affected the player’s form.