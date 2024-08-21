Brazil police close investigation into Man Utd's Antony - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Antony. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Brazil police close investigation into Man Utd’s Antony

Published

SAO PAULO, Brazil, August 21 – A Brazilian police investigation into allegations of domestic abuse by Manchester United winger Antony has concluded without any charges being brought, but prosecutors could still look into the claims.

The 24-year-old, who has denied wrongdoing, remains the subject of a Greater Manchester Police investigation.

Allegations of domestic abuse were made against Antony by three women in September last year, though he has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK and denies the allegations.

A statement from the player’s lawyers said: “The defence of player Antony Matheus dos Santos, in light of the news published by the press this Tuesday (20 August 2024), hereby confirms that the police investigation opened at the fifth Women’s Defense Precinct of Sao Paulo, of the Civil Police, was closed without any police indictment.

“The defence has always believed that the investigations, that run under confidentiality, would prove Antony’s innocence.”

Officials have told BBC News Brasil that although the police investigation has concluded without an indictment, the case has not been dropped because the prosecutor’s office is still reviewing it and can decide to make another independent investigation.

Antony became Manchester United’s second-most expensive signing when he joined from Ajax for £82m in September 2022.

During the international break in September 2023, Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations made by Antony’s ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, which he denies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further assault allegations followed when Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana each claimed Antony assaulted them in 2022, which he also denies.

Greater Manchester Police became involved as one of the allegations was said to have taken place at a Manchester hotel.

United responded by saying they took the allegations “seriously” and granted Antony leave with full pay to deal with the allegations on 10 September.

He resumed training from 29 September having spoken to Greater Manchester Police voluntarily and returned to action in early October.

However, his club manager Erik ten Hag said in January that the matter had affected the player’s form.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved