Sutton warns 'peak' Toney against Saudi move - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ivan Toney will stay at Brentford vows Thomas Frank after striker’s eight-month football ban

English Premiership

Sutton warns ‘peak’ Toney against Saudi move

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20 – Brentford forward Ivan Toney should not move to Saudi Arabia while he is at his “peak”, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Bees rejected a £35m bid for the 28-year-old from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last week.

Brentford left Toney out of the side which beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday because of “transfer interest”, but Sutton says the England striker should choose to stay in the Premier League.

“At this stage of his career, I think Saudi is a no-no,” Sutton told the BBC’s Monday Night Club on 5 Live.

“He has proven himself in the Premier League and he has all the attributes. His link up, his physicality, set-piece [ability] and his all-round play have developed really well.

“You can have all the money in the world but this is Ivan Toney at his peak and I would like to see him stay in the Premier League. I would go to Saudi Arabia when I was 35 and past it.”

Toney was part of the England squad which reached the European Championship final in the summer, despite missing the bulk of the season while he served an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association gambling rules.

“This is such a waste for Ivan Toney,” Sutton added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“That doesn’t mean he can’t go to Saudi and then come back to the Premier League, but why doesn’t he just wait another season and then get a move? He’s 28, his career was flourishing then he had the ban, but then he had the high of the Euros at the summer.

“He is in a really good place at the moment. From Brentford’s point of view, at £50m, you can understand why they would sell him for that amount with a year left on his contract. Purely from a footballing perspective, that would be such a waste of him going to Saudi. Manchester United are striker-less at this moment in time, he would be a good fit there.”

Fellow Monday Night Club pundit, former England and Manchester City midfielder Izzy Christiansen, added: “From a footballing point of view, why has no-one signed Toney? He is fresh, in a good place and did well at the Euros when asked, so his stock should be quite high. Why are clubs in the Premier League not looking at Ivan Toney?”

Speaking on Sunday, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said it was “fair” to ask if it was a matter of when Toney leaves and not if.

But he added the striker’s departure from Brentford was “not close”.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved