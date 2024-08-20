Race against time for national netball team ahead of Nations Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National netball team coaches Evelyne Cherono and Peninah Nyakundi during a training session at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

netball

Race against time for national netball team ahead of Nations Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20 – The national women’s netball team have upped the ante in training ahead of the Mirxes Nations Cup on September 1-7 in Singapore.

The team, under the tutelage of Peninah Nyakundi and Evelyn Cherono, have been going through their paces at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, with the team of 22 set to be trimmed to 12.

“We have a brilliant squad full of young and experienced players. It is a mixture of youth and experienced, including a number of Under 21 players looking to make the step up to the senior level. We will be considering a lot of qualities in naming the final team,” Nyakundi said.

Among the juniors seeking to make an impression on the two tacticians include national under 21 team captain Miriam Wamani and her Equity Bank clubmate Delilah Akinyi.

Ulinzi Swords have provided the lion’s share of the provisional squad, including Wing Defense Abigael Seme, Goal Defense Jackline Auro, Center Elsa Ndong’, Goal Attack Dorine Akinyi, Centers Vidah Otieno, Winfred Oyugi, Debra Khakula, Nipher Adika and Lilian Mboga at Goal Defense.

Meanwhile, experienced goal attack Lydia Nyapera is hoping to add to her caps thus far for the national team as is the case for national team captain Parin Simiyu who will be at Goal Defence.

Nyakundi and Cherono are part of the technical bench headed by Ugandan import Ali Mugisha.

The Singapore games are an opportunity for Kenya to improve their rankings and qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved