Barca come from a goal down to beat Valanecia as Flick starts with win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barcelona players celebrate their win. PHOTO/Barca/X

Football

Barca come from a goal down to beat Valanecia as Flick starts with win

Published

VALENCIA, Spain, Aug 18 – Barcelona began life under new boss Hansi Flick with a win at Valencia to kick off their La Liga campaign.

Former Germany boss Flick’s side were made to come from behind after Hugo Duro tapped a Diego Lopez cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The first half was a slow burner before Duro’s 44th-minute opener. At that point it burst into life, with Duro having an effort cleared off the line before Robert Lewandowski connected with Lamine Yamal’s drilled pass to level.

Valencia had put up a strong showing before the break, but Barcelona then showed their superiority and went ahead as veteran striker Lewandowski converted from the penalty spot in the 49th minute after Raphinha was tripped inside the box.

Yamal was a constant threat and the 17-year-old’s dribbling on the wings proved tough for Valencia to handle.

Valencia caused trouble of their own with Barcelona often being sloppy in midfield, and the hosts were strong on the counter-attack.

But Flick’s men were ultimately a class above and managed the rest of the game well to nullify Valencia’s threats and collect all three points.

Barcelona, who finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid as runners-up last season, face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, 24 August (18:00 BST) in their next La Liga game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved