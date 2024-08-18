Barca come from a goal down to beat Valanecia as Flick starts with win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VALENCIA, Spain, Aug 18 – Barcelona began life under new boss Hansi Flick with a win at Valencia to kick off their La Liga campaign.

Former Germany boss Flick’s side were made to come from behind after Hugo Duro tapped a Diego Lopez cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The first half was a slow burner before Duro’s 44th-minute opener. At that point it burst into life, with Duro having an effort cleared off the line before Robert Lewandowski connected with Lamine Yamal’s drilled pass to level.

Valencia had put up a strong showing before the break, but Barcelona then showed their superiority and went ahead as veteran striker Lewandowski converted from the penalty spot in the 49th minute after Raphinha was tripped inside the box.

Yamal was a constant threat and the 17-year-old’s dribbling on the wings proved tough for Valencia to handle.

Valencia caused trouble of their own with Barcelona often being sloppy in midfield, and the hosts were strong on the counter-attack.

But Flick’s men were ultimately a class above and managed the rest of the game well to nullify Valencia’s threats and collect all three points.

Barcelona, who finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid as runners-up last season, face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, 24 August (18:00 BST) in their next La Liga game.