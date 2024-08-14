Man Utd sign De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, August 14 – Manchester United have signed Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in a move that could cost nearly £60m.

De Ligt has signed a five-year contract, and Mazraoui a four-year deal, both with the option to extend for a further year.

Mazraoui could be immediately called upon by United to deputise at left-back for the injured Luke Shaw – who is expected to return after the first international break – when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Friday (20:00 BST).

United have agreed to pay £38.5m plus £4.3m in add-ons for 25-year-old centre-back De Ligt, who was captain of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side that reached the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Mazraoui also worked with United manager Ten Hag at Ajax, and both players credited his impact on their development.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again,” said De Ligt.

“I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

Mazraoui added: “It is exciting to be reuniting with him [Ten Hag] as I enter the prime years of my career.

“I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

Morocco defender Mazraoui, 26, joins for an initial fee of £12.8m, with a further £4.3m in potential add-ons.

Mazraoui’s arrival was contingent on the exit of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined West Ham on Tuesday for £15m.

With United having had two bids for Everton’s England international Jarrad Branthwaite turned down this summer, De Ligt is an alternative centre-back reinforcement.

De Ligt is considered a cheaper option and has more experience, while Everton stuck to their £70m valuation.