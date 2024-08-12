Zouma's move to UAE off after failed medical - Capital Sports
West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma

English Premiership

Zouma’s move to UAE off after failed medical

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12 – Kurt Zouma’s proposed move to United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli has collapsed after the West Ham defender failed a medical.

The 29-year-old had travelled to Dubai to complete a lucrative deal but his advisors are now trying to work out an alternative option.

Zouma still has a year left on his Hammers contract but the club has already brought in another central defender in Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a loan deal that includes a 40m euros (£34.22m) obligation to buy the 24-year-old Frenchman.

In addition, West Ham paid Wolves £40m for their skipper, and another centre-back, Max Kilman last month.

Zouma has made 103 appearances for the Hammers since moving from Chelsea in a £29m deal in 2021 and started in their 2023 Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

The France international, who won the Premier League twice and the Champions League at Chelsea, was named club captain at the start of last season after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

