Pre-season friendlies: Liverpool and Arsenal win and Chelsea and Palace draw

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 12 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s first game at Anfield ended with a comprehensive 4-1 victory against Sevilla.

Slot has taken over the Reds following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and his side went into the game against the La Liga team on the back of wins against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United during a pre-season trip in the United States.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead when he struck a first-time left-foot volley from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass.

Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister all started for the Reds in their first pre-season outings.

Diaz scored two more for the home side before half-time after being set up by Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Peque Fernandez pulled one back for Sevilla after the break before 17-year-old Liverpool substitute Trey Nyoni added his side’s fourth with a smart finish.

Liverpool then played Las Palmas at Anfield in a behind-closed-doors friendly, with Darwin Nunez making his first pre-season outing since returning from Copa America duty with Uruguay.

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, who also started against Las Palmas as he returned from injury, came closest to scoring when his shot hit the post in a goalless draw.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was also taking charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge as the Blues earned a 1-1 draw with Italian champions Inter Milan.

Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the London side in the summer and he had forward Cole Palmer and defender Marc Cucurella available after their return from Euro 2024.

Both played a part in a game in which Marcus Thuram gave Inter the lead before Lesley Ugochukwu equalised in the final moments.

Chelsea also introduced new signing Pedro Neto to their fans at half-time, with the Portuguese forward joining for an initial £51.3m and a possible further £2.6m in add-ons.

Arsenal, who have finished second to Manchester City in the past two seasons, rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win against Lyon.

William Saliba and fellow defender Gabriel both scored with headers from Declan Rice corners in the first half.

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori has joined the Gunners from Bologna this summer and he made his first appearance for the club when he replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko in the second half.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, while team-mate and fellow centre-back Joachim Andersen has been the subject of a £20m bid from Fulham.

However, both started for the Eagles as they drew 1-1 with Nantes. Jean-Charles Castelletto put the French side in front before Daichi Kamada equalised.