Atletico Madrid sign Alvarez for £81m from Man City - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atletico Madrid's newest signing Julian Alvarez

English Premiership

Atletico Madrid sign Alvarez for £81m from Man City

Published

MADRID, Spain, August 12 – Atletico Madrid have completed the £81.5m signing of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez on a six-year deal.

Diego Simeone’s Spanish side will pay an initial £64.4m (75m euros) with a further £17.1m (20m euros) in potential add-ons for the Argentina striker.

The 24-year-old’s departure is a record sale for City, eclipsing the £50m they received from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling in 2022.

They paid Argentine side River Plate £14.1m for Alvarez in January 2022.

Alvarez said City – where he won six major trophies during his two-year stay – will always “have a special place” in his heart.

“Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion,” he said.

“These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot – both as a player and as a person.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved