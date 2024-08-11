USA top medal table after winning thrilling last gold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, August 11 – The United States snatched top spot in the 2024 Olympic medal table as their women’s basketball team earned a thrilling victory over hosts France to win the final gold on offer in Paris.

The fearsome US team were in danger of one of the all-time Olympic upsets but won 67-66 to take gold for a record-breaking eighth Games in a row, meaning the US moved level with China’s tally of 40 golds in the medal table.

But with the American team having won 44 silvers to China’s 27 – they have also won 126 medals overall to China’s 91 – they top the medal table for the fourth time in a row.

In a repeat match-up of Saturday’s men’s final that was won by the star-studded US at France’s expense, Team USA trailed 53-51 with five minutes to play.

The occasion provided one last taste of the atmosphere of wild home support in the French capital.

LeBron James, the NBA superstar and men’s gold medallist for the US, was courtside, while French President Emmanuel Macron was in the stands in support of the hosts.

The US edged back in front and in a dramatic finale, with the lead at 67-64, Gabby Williams sank a buzzer-beater for France, but it was judged to have come from inches inside the three-point line and that meant the USA won by a point.

The Americans were jubilant at the finish, having won the title for a 10th time, and the French were crestfallen, but a crushed atmosphere soon turned to cheers of support.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The result may have been agonising for France but the game was a fitting finale for these Olympics.

From Leon Marchand in the pool to Keely Hodgkinson on the athletics track and Simone Biles in the vault, 329 medal events have been contested across a thrilling 16 days in the French capital.

Paris 2024 will officially draw to an end with the closing ceremony from 20:00 BST.

One last thriller in Paris

The stature of the figures at courtside matched this remarkable finale.

French NBA star and silver medallist Victor Wembanyama, plus judo gold medallist Teddy Riner, roared on their Olympic team-mates.

US legend Scottie Pippen, World Cup-winning footballer Megan Rapinoe and three of the daughters of the late, great Kobe Bryant were also courtside.

The American team, unsurprisingly, were huge favourites. All 12 of their squad had won an Olympic or World Cup title and the US women had not lost a match at the Games since Barcelona 1992.

The French were silver medallists 12 years ago in London and took bronze in Tokyo, but they have never won basketball gold. They defied their past to push the Americans all the way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Each of their point-scoring shots resulted in huge roars, while boos greeted the American free throws.

Crucially, with three seconds on the clock, American Kahleah Copper held her nerve amid the distracting noise to sink both of her free throws, meaning Williams’ last-gasp effort was in vain.

A’ja Wilson finished with a game-high 21 points, while gold for Diana Taurasi has made her the first athlete to win six basketball golds.

There was also an emotional medal for Brittney Griner in her first international tournament since leaving a Russian prison in a high-profile prisoner exchange in 2022.