United legend Rooney suffers humiliating loss in first match as Plymouth coach
England's Wayne Rooney

English Premiership

United legend Rooney suffers humiliating loss in first match as Plymouth coach

Published

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, August 11 – Wayne Rooney’s tenure as Plymouth Argyle head coach got off to an inauspicious start as his side were thrashed 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

England’s former top scorer – who took over as Argyle head coach in May – saw his side struggle to create chances as the hosts eased to victory.

Having dominated the first half Wednesday took a deserved lead into the break as debutant Jamal Lowe finished off a cross from close range following some excellent build-up play.

Lowe set up the Owls’ second as he headed Djeidi Gassama’s cross against Brendan Galloway for an own goal as the hosts continued to control the game.

Josh Windass added a third goal with a powerful strike from six yards after Anthony Musaba had pulled the ball back from the byeline.

Substitute Michael Smith completed the rout in the sixth minute of stoppage time when he converted a cross from close range.

Danny Rohl’s side could easily have scored two or three more times as Argyle failed to register a meaningful effort on target.

