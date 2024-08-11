Former Kenyan international Sudi re-elected as Quins chair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11 – Former Kenya international Victor Sudi has retained his seat as Kenya Harlequin chair following an annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

Sudi, who was first elected as Quins chair on July 2022, will be deputised by Terrence Adembesa, with Nekesa Were (secretary), Peris Mukoko (treasurer), and Mr. Dennis Begisen (grounds director), joining the executive committee.

The five will replace Felix Ochieng, Rosemary Korir, and Onespol Gachanja.

Additionally, Joel Ng’ang’a continues in his role as director of rugby.

In his acceptance speech, the former Impala and Quins RFC player thanked the outgoing members of the committee for their contribution towards the club.

“We thank them for their selfless contribution to the growth of the club. We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” Sudi said.

In his two-year reign, Sudi has achieved several milestones including rescusitation of the women’s team, Quins Queens and improving the formerly dwindling fortunes of the men’s side.

In the 2023/24 Kenya Cup, the men’s team finished in the top four and qualified for the playoffs where they lost 26-20 to Nondies in the quarters.

Quins are also riding high in the ongoing National Sevens Circuit (NSC) where they lead the standings with 39 points after winning the Kakamega 7s a fortnight ago.