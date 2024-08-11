Chelsea sign £54m Neto from Wolves - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new long-term deal at the Premier League club

English Premiership

Chelsea sign £54m Neto from Wolves

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11 – Chelsea have completed a £54m move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

The 24-year-old has signed a seven-year deal with the Blues until 2031.

The Portuguese forward was presented to supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at half-time during a friendly against Italian side Inter Milan.

“I feel really grateful to have joined this club,” said Neto.

“I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

Chelsea struck a deal with Wolves on Friday after having two bids rejected.

The Blues will pay an initial £51.3m for Neto, with a further £2.6m in add-ons.

Neto, who joined Wolves from Lazio in 2019, scored 14 goals in 135 appearances in the west Midlands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The transfer is a record sale for Wolves, eclipsing the £47m they received from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in 2023 for Ruben Neves.

Neto’s arrival takes Chelsea’s summer spending to around £185m.

Midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu have all joined so far.

The club hope to add Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion and Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders in the coming days.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved