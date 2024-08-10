City spank Red Devils in Community Shield thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10 – Manchester City avenged their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United as Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed 7-6 on penalties after the Community Shield had finished level at Wembley.

Bernardo Silva levelled for the Blues in the final minute but then had City’s first spot-kick saved by Andre Onana to give United the advantage.

However, Ederson saved Jadon Sancho’s effort before veteran defender Jonny Evans fired over, allowing Manuel Akanji to secure victory in this competition for the first time since 2019 in front of 78,416.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had given United victory nine minutes from time when he collected possession at the end of a flowing move deep into the City half, instigated by skipper Bruno Fernandes, and then drove a low shot into the bottom corner.

Silva’s initial bad-tempered response to that was to barge into Garnacho long after he had moved the ball on to earn himself a booking.

The Portuguese’s next intervention was far more positive. As young Norwegian Oscar Bobb was spinning into space by the goal-line, Silva was pulling onto makeshift left-back Facundo Pellistri at the far post. Hardly the tallest, Silva had enough spring and intuition to climb above the Uruguayan and head in the equaliser at the far post.

It set up a climax that triggered elation in the City ranks and disappointment among the United support, many of whom left well before the trophy presentation.

The thrilling ending was hardly in keeping with a sometimes stodgy occasion as both sides struggled to reach their highest levels.

Both sides hit the post. James McAtee did so in the first half when he seized on a wayward Lisandro Martinez pass. Marcus Rashford did the same in the second, when he sent Garnacho’s low cross against the base of the post with only Ederson to beat.

Rashford form still a concern

Interim England boss Lee Carsley, who left his position as under-18s coach in City’s academy in 2017, watched on from the Royal Box after it was confirmed by the FA he would be in charge for at least the two Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland next month, and probably for the rest of the year.

One of his first decisions will be whether to recall Rashford, who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad after scoring just eight times last season.

It does appear even manager Erik ten Hag is not quite sure how to get the best out of the 26-year-old.

Less than a week after saying he felt Rashford was better suited to a wide role, he elected to play him through the centre of his attack rather than hand £36.5m new signing Joshua Zirkzee his debut.

That Rashford then failed to take the glorious chance provided by Garnacho was a worry. The striker himself seemed genuinely perplexed at how he had failed to take the opportunity.

Rashford might have created a goal for Scott McTominay when he sent a far-post header bouncing into the six-yard area which the Scot failed to make contact with as the goal was at his mercy.

With a far stronger starting line-up on paper, the outcome was not a positive one for United and possibly underlines why they are looking to Bayern Munich to strengthen their defence in the form of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui.

McAtee catches the eye in City triumph

City manager Pep Guardiola underlined the difference in importance of this occasion compared to last May’s when he walked out ahead of his team wearing an – admittedly expensive-looking – white T-shirt, as opposed to his shirt and tie attire of three months earlier, which Ten Hag repeated.

Yet his desire to win remains huge, no matter what the game. The penalty shootout triumph brought a double fist-pump in celebration and it was not only when the contest was over that he made his feelings known.

At one point, he swivelled round in disgust at what he perceived to be Nico O’Reilly’s waste of possession and didn’t look that impressed by an Oscar Bobb shot that sailed harmlessly wide.

Deep down though, the City boss must have been reasonably pleased with the first 20 minutes. After all, only three of City’s FA Cup final team started on this occasion and four of his Euro 2024 contingent – Spain midfielder Rodri, plus England trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker – do not even return to training until Monday.

Add in the injury that sidelined Jack Grealish, four current internationals on the bench, plus new signing Savinho, and the City line-up was unrecognisable from the one that will attempt to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title and a Club World Cup across a 48-week season that may end on 13 July.

After two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, Guardiola said during the pre-season trip to the United States that he intends to keep James McAtee this term.

It would be asking a lot to think the Salford-born midfielder could emulate another academy graduate in Foden but as City assess whether to replace Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, McAtee is catching the eye.

He is industrious out of possession, which opposition defences don’t like, and does not lack confidence. In addition to hitting the post, he also took aim from 25 yards in the second half as the ball broke to him. The effort was off target but near enough to have Andre Onana scrambling.

With Bobb playing a major role in the equaliser, it will be fascinating to see how much faith Guardiola is willing to place in youngsters for what lies ahead.