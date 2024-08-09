Olympics: Australian Craig sorry after Paris cocaine arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 9 – Australia hockey player Tom Craig has apologised after being released from custody in Paris following his arrest for allegedly buying cocaine.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an individual was arrested on Tuesday night for buying cocaine in the ninth arrondissement.

Craig was released with a warning and did not receive a convinction or a fine.

“I’d firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig said as he left police offices.

“My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my team-mates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry.”

Craig, 28, won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games and has made more than 100 appearances for Australia.

Australia’s chef de mission Anna Meares said she was “glad” Craig had been released but “cannot condone” what he had done.

She added: “He is a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He has apologised, shown remorse, he has owned up to his mistake, and we will support him if he needs help.”

Meares said Craig had already moved out of the Olympic Village and will lose his remaining privileges at the Games.

Before his release, the prosecutor’s office said: “Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6th to 7th, apprehended the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team.

“Given the quantities of drugs seized from the seller, the investigation has been entrusted to the anti-narcotics police.”

Australia’s men’s and women’s hockey teams were both knocked out at the quarter-final stage at Paris 2024.