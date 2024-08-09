Olympics: Australian Craig sorry after Paris cocaine arrest - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australian hockey player Tom Craig. PHOTO/BBC

Hockey

Olympics: Australian Craig sorry after Paris cocaine arrest

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 9 – Australia hockey player Tom Craig has apologised after being released from custody in Paris following his arrest for allegedly buying cocaine.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an individual was arrested on Tuesday night for buying cocaine in the ninth arrondissement.

Craig was released with a warning and did not receive a convinction or a fine.

“I’d firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig said as he left police offices.

“My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my team-mates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry.”

Craig, 28, won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games and has made more than 100 appearances for Australia.

Australia’s chef de mission Anna Meares said she was “glad” Craig had been released but “cannot condone” what he had done.

She added: “He is a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He has apologised, shown remorse, he has owned up to his mistake, and we will support him if he needs help.”

Meares said Craig had already moved out of the Olympic Village and will lose his remaining privileges at the Games.

Before his release, the prosecutor’s office said: “Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6th to 7th, apprehended the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team.

“Given the quantities of drugs seized from the seller, the investigation has been entrusted to the anti-narcotics police.”

Australia’s men’s and women’s hockey teams were both knocked out at the quarter-final stage at Paris 2024.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved