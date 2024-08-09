Ex-Manchester United keeper De Gea in talks with Fiorentina - Capital Sports
Ex-Manchester United keeper De Gea in talks with Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy, Aug 9 – Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks with Italian side Fiorentina about a possible return to the game.

De Gea, 33, spent last season on the sidelines after his contract at United came to an end.

Over the past few months he has released training footage – including some taken at National League club Altrincham, close to his home in north-west England.

His most recent post, on 25 June, included the words “ready to rock”.

Yet despite a huge amount of speculation, including over a potential switch to Major League Soccer in the United States, there has been no announcement as to where he will play next season.

Sources say nothing has been agreed with Fiorentina.

The Spaniard made 545 appearances for United across 13 years and was part of the team who won the 2012-13 Premier League title.

He also won two League Cups, one FA Cup and the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

Serie A side Fiorentina are owned by outspoken businessman Rocco Commisso, who was born in Italy but moved to the USA with his family when he was a child.

Fiorentina last won a major trophy in 2001, when they lifted the Coppa Italian. They have been beaten in the last two UEFA Conference League finals and are in the play-off round of the same competition again this season.

