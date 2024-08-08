This Is For You My Daughter! Kibiwot dedicates Steeplechase Bronze medal to Six Month Old Daughter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Abraham Kibiwot celebrating after clinching his first Olympic medal - a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

This Is For You My Daughter! Kibiwot dedicates Steeplechase Bronze medal to Six Month Old Daughter

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 7 – A bronze was not only a first medal for Steeplechaser Abraham Kibiwot at the Olympics, but also came at the right time, just six days after the birth of her daughter Angle Kyla Chemutai.

Kibiwot, 28, saved Kenya the blushes when she utilized all his energy in the last 400m to clock season’s best of 8:06.47 in a tightly contested race won by Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who defended his gold in a time of 8:06.05 while Rooks Kenneth managed to give USA a rare medal after bagging silver in a Personal best of 8:06.41.

“This is a big achievement for me, I dedicate this medal to my daughter she is six days old. She came as a blessing to me. I ran a good race. It’s my first time to get a medal in the Olympics. I thank my family and the Athletics Kenya for this achievement,” Kibiwot, a world bronze medallist said after the race.

He added, “We hoped this would be a race for Kenya, but I was number three. At the next few Olympics and world championships the steeplechase glory will return to Kenya,” the Commonwealth Games champion stated.

-Abraham Kibiwot Profile-

Name: Abraham Kibiwot

Event: 3,000m steeplechase

Born: April 6, 1996

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Weight: 58kgs

Height: 5.7ft

Personal best

3,000m: 7:56.05 (Vught 2021)

5,000m: 14:10.8 (Eldoret 2015)

2000m steeplechase: 5:53.90 (Warri 2013)

3,000m steeplechase: 8:05.51 (Rabat 2023)

5km: 13:49 (Herzogenaurach 2021)

10km: 29:40 (Eldoret 2019).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympics:10th at the Tokyo games

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved