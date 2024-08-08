Sports PS Eng. Tum hosts top French delegation at Olympics Kenya House in Paris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 7 – As Team Kenya racked-up its fourth medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kenya House located in the French Capital was a bee-hive of activities as Sports Principal Secretary, Eng. Peter Tum hosted a delegation from the County of Bouche-des-Rhones.

Present was Vincent Goyet, who is the elected official in charge of international relations at Conseil Départemental des Bouches du Rhône.

He represented the President of the County H.E. Martine Vassal, Mr. Michael Iserable, the Olympics project manager for the county, and Madame Claudie Durand representing H.E. Frédéric Vigouroux, Mayor of the City of Miramas. Sports PS Eng. Peter Tum speaking at Kenya House in Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Speaking at the event on Wednesday before heading to the Stade de France to cheer Team Kenya in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase, PS Tum said the partnership between Kenya and France has been strengthened by the world of sports.

“Today’s reception of the delegation from the County of Bouches du Rhône at the Kenya House in Paris, is in an appreciation of a great partnership benefited from the 2024 Olympics courtesy of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya,” PS Tum said.

Tum added, “The County of Bouches du Rhône, through the City of Miramas funded Team Kenya pre-olympic boot camp in Miramas, which has enabled our athletes to access state-of-the-art training facilities.”

“This enabled our teams to prepare adequately for qualifications, such as the national rugby sevens team, who earned promotion back into the HSBC Sevens World Series after training in Miramas before their last Challenger Series in Madrid,” Tum, who was in the company of Kenyan Ambassador to France, Betty Cherwon, underscored. Sports PS Eng. Peter Tum enjoying a jig with Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and 400m huddler Wiseman Were, who both reached the semi-finals at Paris Olympics alongside Javelin Star Julius Yego, who is in the final at the games sharpened their skills in Miramas.

Also, a beneficiary of the state of the art facility in the City located South of France are the national women’s sevens team, Kenyan Lionesses 3×3 women’s basketball team and national volleyball team Malkia Strikers.

“This is the beginning of further partnership between Kenya and France, anchored in sports that will see further trade relations, tourism between the two countries, and youth development through job creation.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-