Rafael Nadal in action at the Olympic Games in Paris. PHOTO/Euronews

Nadal ‘not 100%’ as he pulls out of US Open

Published

MADRID, Spain, Aug 8 – Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month’s US Open, saying he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time”.

Nadal, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Olympic singles and reached the doubles quarter-finals alongside partner Carlos Alcaraz, has only played at the US Open once since 2019.

The 38-year-old Spaniard did not confirm any specific injury or health concerns, but said he had decided not to compete in New York.

In a post on X, external, he said the US Open, which starts on 19 August, was “a place where I have amazing memories”.

“I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe,” added Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams – including four US Open titles.

He said he was still planning to play in September’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

Having previously suggested he expects to retire later this year, before the French Open Nadal said it was not “100%” if that would be the last time he played at Roland Garros.

He withdrew from the Australian Open in January because of injury and did not play at Wimbledon in order to focus on the Olympics.

