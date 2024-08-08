Greek pole vaulter Polak suspended for doping

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, August 8 – Greek pole vaulter Eleni-Klaoudia Polak has been provisionally suspended from the Paris Olympics after failing a doping test, the International Olympic Committee has said.

Polak, 27, competed in the qualification round on Monday, clearing 4.20m, but failed to get over 4.40m and subsequently did not reach Wednesday’s final.

Greece’s anti-doping agency informed the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) of the violation on Monday.

The HOC said on Tuesday that a member of its team had been expelled from the athletes’ village but did not confirm an identity.

Polak, who also featured at Tokyo 2020, denies any wrongdoing.

“A few days ago something was found in my sample,” Polak said on Monday.

“I have never taken supplements or protein. It was below the level of what is banned so that is why I competed. I have an issue with iron and have to eat red meat daily and that must have been in the meat. I only know that the meat contained that substance.”

Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen, Afghan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria have also tested positive for banned substances in Paris.