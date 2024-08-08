From Paris With Love! Kenyan Athletes In Olympics Plead For Patience And Support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 8 – Several athletes in Team Kenya’s Paris 2024 Olympics squad have been vilified on social for their performances.

But a handful of them pleaded for patience, adding that the support will encourage them to go the extra mile in the quadruple games being held in the French capital after a century.

World record holder in women’s 10,000m and fresh from winning Olympics 5000m gold, Beatrice Chebet led the rallying call in urging their countrymen to give them words of encouragement instead.

“I urge Kenyans to continue extending messages of goodwill to all athletes in Paris representing them in Olympics rather than criticizing us on social media,” Chebet urged. Podium Finishers! From L-R Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands posing for a photo at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the medal ceremony. Photo/TEAM KENYA

The Commonwealth Games champion added, “Kenyans need to be positive and give us (runners) the much-needed support. We love them and appreciate the moral support they always extend to us.” Abraham Kibiwot celebrating after clinching his first Olympic medal – a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Fresh from winning his first Olympics medal after bagging bronze in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Abraham Kibiwot also voiced his concerns, saying, “I urge Kenyans to give us time, we will get the medals for our country. Competition is stiff over here because everyone is bringing his/her A game, so are we. Steeplechase used to be a Kenyan favourite event, but other countries are giving us competition, but I assure Kenyans that it will come back home soon,” Kibiwot told Capital Sport. Kenya’s Julius Yego celebrates after confirming qualification into the men’s javelin final. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Javelin star Julius Yego, who is in the final and will be competing Thursday evening called on Kenyans to extend some love to Kenyans athletes in Paris.

“Ferdinand (Omanyala) did us proud in the 100m. He is a pioneer in sprints, so I’m I in javelin. Every Kenyan athlete is giving his or her best, so I urge our lovely Kenyans to support us. We are giving our best here, we want to win medals and we will not let them down,” the Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist, said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-