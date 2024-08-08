Arsenal cruise past Leverkusen in friendly - Capital Sports
Arsenal players celebrate after their match against Leverkusen. PHOTO/ARSENAL FC X

English Premiership

Arsenal cruise past Leverkusen in friendly

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 8 – Arsenal continued their pre-season preparations with an impressive 4-1 win over German champions Bayer Leverkusen at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, playing their first home game since the final day of last season, raced into an early 2-0 lead through goals by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a loose Leverkusen throw-in to run clear and make it 3-0 before the interval.

Bukayo Saka came off the bench to create the fourth with a clever cut-back, which former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka helplessly prodded towards Germany forward Kai Havertz who reacted quickly to score.

Leverkusen, who finished unbeaten in last season’s Bundesliga, claimed a late consolation through Adam Hlozek.

Arsenal are at home again on Sunday when they face Lyon in the Emirates Cup.

