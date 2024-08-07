Kenyan trio scrap through to final of men's 5000m at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi (L) and Edwin Kurgat celebrate after qualifying for the final of the men's 5000m. PHOTO/ALEX ISABOKE

Paris Olympics 2024

Kenyan trio scrap through to final of men’s 5000m at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7 – Kenya’s Edwin Kurgat, Jacob Krop and Ronald Kwemoi squeezed through to the finals of the men’s 5000m at the Paris Olympics in a hard-fought qualification rounds.

Krop ( 14:08.73) and Kurgat (14:08.76) finished fourth and fifth in Heat 1, in a race won by Norwegian Gilje Narve Nordas who clocked 14:08.16.

Hagos Gebrihwet of Ethiopia (14:08.18) and Belgium’s John Heymans (14:08.33) finished second and third respectively.

It was a close shave for Kwemoi in Heat 2, having to put on the nitroburners to finish sixth after clocking 13:52.51.

World champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway crossed the finish line first in 13:51.59, ahead of Ethiopian Biniham Mehary (13:51.82) and Kenyan-born Belgian Isaac Kimeli (13:52.18) in second and third respectively.

The final for the 12-and-a-half lap race is scheduled for Saturday with Kenya hoping to win their first Olympics title since John Ngugi in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved