'Brave soldier' Wiseman Were bows out of Olympics 400m hurdles - Capital Sports
Team Kenya’s Wiseman Were competes in the men 400m hurdles during the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France . Photo/ Kelly Ayodi/ Team Kenya

Paris Olympics 2024

‘Brave soldier’ Wiseman Were bows out of Olympics 400m hurdles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7 – Wiseman Were’s Olympics journey in Paris came to an end on Wednesday evening after he finished fifth in the third semi-final of the men’s 400m hurdles.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist clocked 49.22 across the finish line, in a race won by United States’ Rai Benjamin who timed 47.85.

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke (43.84) and Wilfried Happio (43.86) finished second and third respectively.

Were was making his debut at the competition, having already featured at the World Championships in Budapest (2023), Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (2022) and the Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius (2022), among other international competitions.

