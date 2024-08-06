Yego produces throwback virtuoso performance to reach Olympics javelin final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Julius Yego celebrates after confirming qualification into the men's javelin final. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Paris Olympics 2024

Yego produces throwback virtuoso performance to reach Olympics javelin final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6 – Kenya’s Julius Yego qualified for the finals of the men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics after finishing second in the qualification round on Tuesday morning.

The 2016 Olympics silver medalist began his morning with a throw of 78.84m before improving to 80.76m on his second attempt.

Yego then put the icing on the cake with a season’s best of 85.97m on his final attempt, to take a step closer to another Olympics medal.

Kenya’s Julius Yego celebrates after qualifying for the men’s javelin final. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA.

The 2015 World champion will be joined in the finals by German Julian Weber, who finished first in his group, as well as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Finland’s Toni Keranen.

Yego will be making his third appearance in the final of the men’s javelin at the Olympics.

He will be looking to better his performance from the last edition in Tokyo in 2021 where he failed to make it past the qualification round.

The finals is set for Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved