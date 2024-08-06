Yego produces throwback virtuoso performance to reach Olympics javelin final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6 – Kenya’s Julius Yego qualified for the finals of the men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics after finishing second in the qualification round on Tuesday morning.

The 2016 Olympics silver medalist began his morning with a throw of 78.84m before improving to 80.76m on his second attempt.

Yego then put the icing on the cake with a season’s best of 85.97m on his final attempt, to take a step closer to another Olympics medal. Kenya’s Julius Yego celebrates after qualifying for the men’s javelin final. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA.

The 2015 World champion will be joined in the finals by German Julian Weber, who finished first in his group, as well as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Finland’s Toni Keranen.

Yego will be making his third appearance in the final of the men’s javelin at the Olympics.

He will be looking to better his performance from the last edition in Tokyo in 2021 where he failed to make it past the qualification round.

The finals is set for Thursday.