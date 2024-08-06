Thierry Henry’s France beat Egypt in extra time to make Olympic final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ean-Philippe Mateta of France celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Football

Thierry Henry’s France beat Egypt in extra time to make Olympic final

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 6 – Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as France fought back to beat 10-man Egypt 3-1 after extra time and reach the final of the men’s Olympic football competition.

The result means Thierry Henry’s side are guaranteed a first medal in the tournament in 40 years when they play Spain at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Mateta, 27, swept in a late equaliser from Michael Olise’s pass to level the scores after Mahmoud Saber had powered in an opener for Egypt from close range in Lyon.

Crystal Palace forward Mateta headed the hosts in front nine minutes into extra time, after Omar Fayed had been dismissed for a second yellow card.

Faye’s first booking came in second-half stoppage time as he protested against a French appeal for a penalty that was not awarded after a VAR review.

Olise rounded off the scoring for France, with Egypt now set to face Morocco in Nantes on Thursday in the bronze-medal match.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved