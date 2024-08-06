Tecno Mobile Celebrates Marathon Maestro and Brand Ambassador, Eliud Kipchoge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6 – The world is holding its breath as Eliud Kipchoge, the undisputed marathon maestro and TECNO Mobile’s brand ambassador, is poised to do what no man has ever done before: win a third Olympic marathon gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

The prospect of this historic achievement has not only sent waves of excitement through the athletics community but has also underscored the indomitable spirit of a man who continues to redefine the limits of human endurance and achievement.

“In his illustrious career, Kipchoge has mastered the art of making the impossible seem ordinary. He is not just running; he is crafting a legacy that embodies sheer excellence, innovation, and perseverance,” Ray Fang, TECNO national manager said,

The 39-year-old’s list of accomplishments is a testament to his unparalleled dedication.

From his awe-inspiring sub-two-hour marathon feat in Vienna to his victories in prestigious marathons around the globe — London, Chicago, Tokyo, and Berlin, to name a few — Kipchoge has proven time and again that the word “impossible” does not exist in his dictionary.

Kipchoge’s imminent triumph in Paris would not just be a personal victory but a historic one for Kenya, as he becomes the first and only Kenyan athlete to compete in five Olympic Games.

As he prepares to grace the iconic streets of Paris, one can almost hear the echo of a nation’s pride and a global fanbase cheering him on.

“His commitment to excellence mirrors Tecno Mobile’s ethos, making this partnership a perfect blend of athleticism and technology. Kipchoge has now become the first man to win three Olympic marathon gold medals,” Fang said.

He added: “We are proud to be associated with such an iconoclastic athlete who keeps on pushing the boundaries of the possible. His passion for excellence mirrors our brand’s ethos at TECNO Mobile as we continue to innovate and break barriers in the tech industry.”

In 2023, TECNO Mobile announced Eliud Kipchoge as the brand ambassador for its flagship Phantom X2 series.

Kipchoge praised the partnership, saying: “I am excited to partner with the world’s pioneers in terms of innovation and technology. Being environmentally protective, the Phantom series devices are made from recyclable materials, which makes the partnership valuable and, most importantly, helps protect the next generation.”

“But this partnership goes beyond just brand synergy. It’s about celebrating a shared vision of excellence and pushing boundaries. It’s about taking steps forward, just like Kipchoge has done in every race, inspiring millions around the globe,” Fang asserted.

His recent triumph at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, where he became the first runner to win five Berlin Marathons, is just another chapter in a book that seems to have no end.

“With his third Olympic gold medal on the horizon, Kipchoge’s legacy as the world’s greatest marathoner is undeniable,” Fang said.

He added: “He has challenged what was believed to be physically possible over the 42.1 km distance, famously clocking an incredible time of 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019, cementing his name in the history books.”

“As the world waits in anticipation, TECNO Mobile proudly supports Kipchoge’s journey, celebrating his accomplishments and pioneering spirit. Here’s to breaking records, making history, and inspiring future generations,” he concluded.