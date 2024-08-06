Several injured as fans riot at national secondary ball games in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, August 6 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Gusii Stadium during a match between Kodero Bara Secondary School and Musingu High School in the ongoing Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national ball games in Kisii County.

Musingu were leading 1-0 in the ultimate Pool A match when fans started hurling stones on the pitch, a few minutes before the end of the tie.

Several people were injured in the subsequent melee and running battles with security officers and the county enforcement team, which lasted for close to an hour.

Those injured have received first aid treatment by medics from St. John’s Ambulance.

Koderobara came into the match desperate for a win, having accumulated only two points from their first two ties of the competition.

They began with a 2-2 draw against Central region’s Kirangari High School on Sunday whereas Musingu edged Machakos High School by a solitary goal.

The Western Kenya-based team then made it two out of two wins on Monday with a 2-1 triumph over Kirangari as the Nyanza side ground out a goalless draw with Machakos.