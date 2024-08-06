Never Lose Faith! Kenya Successfully Wins Appeal As Kipyegon’s Paris Olympics Silver Is Reinstated - Capital Sports
Faith Kipyegon (LEFT) won silver with Beatrice Chebet winning gold at the women's 5000m Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Never Lose Faith! Kenya Successfully Wins Appeal As Kipyegon’s Paris Olympics Silver Is Reinstated

PARIS, France, Aug 6 – In a dramatic night of push and shove in the women’s 5000m Final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Monday night, Kenya had the last laugh as the Athletics powerhouse successfully won Faith Kipyegon’s silver medal appeal.

Kipyegon, who crossed the line second after being outsprinted by compatriot Beatrice Chebet with 50 meters to go, had been disqualified for obstruction with her medal given to Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands while Italian Nadia Battocletti was elevated to fourth.

An emotional Kipyegon disappointingly learnt of her disqualification on her way to the media mixed zone, lamenting Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay’s unsporting behavior after the two big wigs tussled with two laps to go.

“I am disappointed with what has just happened, I am told I was disqualified, I have no idea why…I do not know what happed,” an emotional Kipyegon said.

She added, “What happened between me and Gudaf is that I was infront and she was trying to overtake me, but I told her that she will push me outside the lane, but she kept on pushing and was wondering where was I to run to? We hope for the best after the appeal.”

With tempers still flaring, Kipyegon burst into tears walking past the vast media mixed zone as Team Kenya technical officials lodged an appeal that took more that 30 minutes to successfully go through.

-Chebet, Chelimo back Kipyegon-

Kenyan trio of Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon and Margaret Chelimo celebrating after the women’s 5000m race at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

Team-mates, newly crowned Olympic champion Chebet and Margaret Chelimo said Gudaf deserved to be punished and not Kipyegon since she is the one who shoved the double Olympic champion in 1500m.

“There was some shoving with two laps to go because everyone wanted to go infront , but Gudaf was elbowing us…so it was not easy. Although I did not get a medal, I am happy for Faith and Beatrice,” Chelimo revealed.

For the newly crowned Olympic champion Chebet, she said, ” The mistake was not Faith’s it was Gudaf’s. I was behind them… Faith was in the first lane and the Ethiopian was trying to go there, so Faith had to tell her not to shove her, so she (Faith) was trying to balance not go out of the lane,” Chebet, who is the 10,000m world record holder said.

Kipyegon said she is now focusing on Tuesday’s 1500m round 1 race which is her specialty as she is seeking to win a hat-trick of gold medals in the three-and-a half lap race.

“I am now focusing on the 1500m race. I am mentally strong,” the world record holder in 5000m underscored.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France –

