NBA Africa renews hope for former inmates with generous donation

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 6 – On the back drop of the ongoing Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg, the National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa have donated USD50,000 (Kshs 6.5 million) in support of local community development initiative, Rhiza Babuyile.

NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, who led the visit to Rhiza Babuyile, said the visit is part of their objective of creating social impact in the local community.

“At NBA, we really care about developing the youth and communities, which is why we are proud of the impactful work that Rizha Babuyile is doing. Today we donate R920,000 toward a mobile clinic to support the great work that you are doing here,” Akamanzi said.

Rhiza Babuyile — which means to return, to be rooted, to belong — provides skills and enterprise development to former inmates.

Together with donors such as NBA Africa, Rhiza Babuyile seeks to build the foundation for empowerment, encouragement and endurance. NBA Africa during a visit to Rhiza Babuyile centre. PHOTO/MOHAMMED ABDULLAHI.

Other social impact initiatives by NBA Africa include construction and refurbishment of basketball courts in countries such as Kenya and Rwanda.

Furthermore, through the NBA Cares initiative, there are plans to work with refugees in Kakuma to build leadership skills and social development.

The initiative further entails continued support for wheelchair basketball in Rwanda, South Africa, Egypt and Senegal.

The four-day Basketball Without Borders Africa camp, a partnership program between the NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA), geared towards developing high-school-age basketball prospects across Africa, comes to end on Tuesday.