An Emerging Monster: Alarm Bells Over Rising Hooliganism at School Competitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6 – Musingu High School football team coach Brendan Mwinamo has sounded an alarm over increasing cases of hooliganism at schools competitions.

Mwinamo said the vice will get out of hand if not nipped in the bud.

“Violence comes when a team is not prepared. Fans don’t play football…even I was defeated in the regionals last year and I conceded and said to fight again this year. Last year at the regions, at least two coaches died…from Nyambaria Boys. I think they are taking it too lightly but it will get out of hand,” Mwinamo said.

He was speaking in the aftermath of fan riots that characterised their match against Koderobara Secondary School at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national ball games at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

Several people were injured as fans engaged police officers and Kisii county askaris in running battles for close to an hour.

The incident was sparked by a section of fans hurling stones onto the pitch, when Musingu were leading 1-0 with 14 minutes to the end of the match.

Mwinamo condemned the incident, terming it as an antithesis of what football is meant to achieve. Musingu High School players after their 1-0 win over Koderobara Secondary School on Tuesday. PHOTO/CAPITAL REPORTER

“Fans don’t play football…they wanted to force the match to be stopped so that it would be repeated or something. It is a very bad scene; football is meant to bring us together. When you get people fighting and some are injured, it is a very bad scene and should be condemned at the very highest level,” the coach said.

The violence notwithstanding, the Western region representatives held on for the win to finish their Pool A campaign with a 100 per cent record.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Machakos High School on Sunday before piping Central region’s Kirangari High School 2-1 on Monday.

Mwinamo praised his charges for a flawless tactical and technical display, despite playing a second string side for the dead rubber tie.

“We want to thank God because the game was really tough. We wanted nine points because we wanted to be number one so we can meet the number two in the other pool. I want to thank my players for playing well…it was our Team B side; the players who normally don’t get the chance to play,” he said.

Even though they have been the in-form team in the tournament, the gaffer is careful not to disregard any team.

“We only have one more step to get into the finals and into the East African Games. We take each match at a time…we are not playing because of our opponents or who we are going to meet. All the teams are good,” he said.

The ex-Kakamega High School coach added: “I think I also understand the dynamics of the nationals. I have won three national titles and understand how it works. Now that I am coming with a new team, I understand what needs to be done and the boys are also experienced.”

Today’s results

Dr Aggrey 0-6 St.Joseph’s Boys Kitale (Pool B)

Takaba 0-1 Highway Secondary School (Pool B)

Koderobara Secondary School 0-1 Musingu High School (Pool A)

Machakos School 0-0 Kirangari High School (Pool A)