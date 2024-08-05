PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £60m deal - Capital Sports
New PSG signing Joao Neves. PHOTO/PARIS ST-GERMAIN X

Paris Olympics 2024

PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £60m deal

Published

PARIS, France, August 5 – Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60m.

The 19-year-old Portugal international, who had been linked with Manchester United,, external has signed a five-year contract with the French champions.

After breaking into the Benfica first team in January last year, he went on to become a key player for his boyhood club, making 75 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Neves joins PSG as the French club look to move on following the summer departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

“Joao is one of most talented players in Portugal and internationally,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“He was so passionate to join Paris St-Germain and determined to fight for the jersey – which is what we expect of all our players.”

Neves has been capped nine times by Portugal and made two appearances for his country at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, helping them reach the quarter-finals.

“I’m very proud to be joining Paris St-Germain, a very ambitious club,” he added.

“I’m going to give my all to help my team-mates, to grow at this fantastic club and to win numerous titles.”

In this article:
