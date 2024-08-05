Kipyegon in tears after disqualification as Chebet revels in Paris gold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Double world champion Faith Kipyegon was left in tears Monday night after being disqualified from her silver medal position at the Olympic Games in Paris, in a race won by compatriot Beatrice Chebet who beat her in a sensational sprint finish.

Kipyegon was adjudged to have obstructed Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay as the duo tussled with two laps to go, and the final decision by the judging panel rendered all her hard work in the final lap of the race to nothing.

Tsegay, who lowered Kipyegon’s world record in the 12-and-a-half lap race last season had tried to curve her way to the front from the inside thus elbowing out Kipyegon, and the Kenyan responded by equally protecting her territory, which was later judged to be obstruction.

Kipyegon had been in the lead at the home stretch, powering with her traditional finishing kick, but Chebet, who lost the world title to her compatriot last year, put on the afterburners to win her first ever Olympic title.

Chebet clocked 14:28.56 behind Kipyegon, who later learned of her disqualification just as she was taking in her second place finish.

Reigning champion Sifan Hassan, who had finished third, was elevated to silver medal position with Italy’s Nadia Battocletti moving to bronze after running a national record of 14:31.64.