Gallagher agrees £33m Atletico Madrid move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 5 – Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid.

The Blues had accepted a £33m offer from the Spanish side last week but there were significant concerns about whether the England international was interested in making the move.

But on Sunday night Gallagher, 24, told Atletico officials he is happy to make the switch.

The England international is now expected to fly and complete his medical and contract signing, which would end his 18-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had offered a two-year deal with an option for an extra year, but it was deemed unfavourable by Gallagher due to both the length of the contract and the inferior squad role offered.

A natural divide had emerged between Gallagher and Chelsea as he was believed to be a poor fit for new manager Enzo Maresca’s possession-based style of play and would not be a regular starter under the Italian.

Gallagher, who played five matches at Euro 2024, has less than one year left on his current Chelsea deal.

Chelsea preferred to sell Gallagher overseas than to an English rival so allowed Atletico to achieve a cut-price deal.