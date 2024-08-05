Former England batter Thorpe dies aged 55

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 5 – Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe has died aged 55, it has been announced.

Thorpe played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, as well as 82 one-day internationals.

A stylish left-handed batter, he scored 6,744 Test runs for England, including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.66.

Current England captain Ben Stokes was among those to pay tribute to Thorpe, along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Surrey, while Michael Vaughan said his former team-mate was a “legend” who had “gone far too young”.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death,” the ECB said in a statement.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

“His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his team-mates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Thorpe spent his entire first-class playing career at Surrey, whom he represented from 1988 to 2005.

Surrey chair Oli Slipper said Thorpe “is one of the great sons” of the county and “there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again”.

Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy added: “He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.”

Thorpe scored an unbeaten 114 in the second innings of his Test debut against Australia in 1993 and had a Test best of 200 not out, made against New Zealand in 2002.

He began coaching in Australia after retiring from playing in 2005, working with New South Wales before joining the England set-up from 2010 to 2022.

Thorpe was appointed head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022, but he was admitted to hospital with a serious illness before he could join the team.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said Thorpe was a “mainstay of England’s middle order throughout the 1990s” and called him “a gritty and unfussy left-hander”.

Agnew added that, after it had been announced that Thorpe had been admitted to hospital in 2022 in a serious condition, “no details were given and there have been no public updates until today”.

The cause of Thorpe’s death has not been announced.

‘Great man and legend’

England captain Stokes wore a special shirt in support of Thorpe in June 2022 after the Professional Cricketers’ Association said the ex-England batter was “seriously ill”.

The shirt had Thorpe’s name and the number 564 on the back – signifying his status as the 564th player to be capped by England.

Stokes donned the shirt at the toss for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

He posted a picture on social media of himself in the shirt on Monday, along with a series of heart emojis following the news about Thorpe’s death.

England batter and former captain Joe Root described Thorpe as a “hero, mentor and so much more”.

Vaughan, another ex-England skipper, thanked Thorpe “for all the advice throughout my career”.

Vaughan added: “You were a great player and a brilliant team-mate. You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend.”

Current England opener Ben Duckett said Thorpe’s death was “heartbreaking”.

Duckett added on X: “He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him. My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time.”

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara described Thorpe as a “great man and legend” as he paid tribute to his fellow left-hander.

Thorpe was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year winner in 1997 and the sport’s ‘bible’ described him as “one of England’s greatest batters” in a post on social media.

Former England spinner Shaun Udal said: “Such tragic news about Graham Thorpe, played with and against the little legend since the age of 10, great player and human being.”

David Gower, a former England captain and dashing left-hander, remembered Thorpe for “how good he was in all conditions”.

“One of his highlights… was the 64 not out at Karachi in 2000 where England won a series for the first time in yonks against Pakistan, in Pakistan, and they had to do it in pitch black darkness,” Gower told Sky Sports.

“We up in the commentary box 80 or 90 metres away couldn’t see anything live.

“Only the genius of TV cameras allowed us to see what was going on, but that was a good example of his grit, determination and will to win.

“He was very talented and what bears that out are his figures against all-comers.”