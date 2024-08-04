Tusker land Bandari’s ‘Spiderman’ as Brian Bwire’s replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – FKF Premier League side Tusker FC have signed goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka from Bandari FC, a like for like replacement for Brian Bwire who left the club at the end of the season and is set to join South Africa’s Polokwane City.

The brewers have been on the market for a top keeper who is expected to slot in straight into the starting 11, and the club finally agreed on a deal with Ochuka, who wanted out at Bandari in search of playing time.

“When we lost Brian Bwire, we had to bring in an equally experienced and talented goalkeeper into the squad. We are delighted to bring in Joseph. His goalkeeping abilities and experience in the top tier of Kenyan football make him an excellent fit for our team. Joseph’s presence will enhance our defensive strength and add valuable depth to our squad,” Tusker’s interim coach Charles Okere told the club’s official website.

Ochuka will compete for a starting slot with the current keepers Brian Opondo and youngster Edwin Simiyu.

“I am honored to become part of Tusker FC, a club with such a rich history and strong ambitions. I am eager to contribute to the team and help us achieve our goals. I look forward to working with my new teammates and coaches to make a positive impact. I want us to win something at the end of the season,” Ochuka said after joining the club.