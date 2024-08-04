Team triathlon practice swim in Seine cancelled - Capital Sports
The 2024 Games is planning an opening ceremony on the River Seine, as envisaged in this illustration from the Paris Olympic Committee

Paris Olympics 2024

Team triathlon practice swim in Seine cancelled

Published

PARIS, France, August 4 – The scheduled swim familiarisation for Monday’s mixed team triathlon was cancelled for the second day in a row at Paris 2024.

Olympic organisers made the decision on Sunday’s session because the water quality in the River Seine had dropped back below the required standard after heavy rain towards the end of last week.

Organisers expected an improvement in conditions on Sunday morning but not sufficiently to allow the practice swim to take place at 07:00 BST.

The men’s triathlon was postponed by a day to Wednesday because of poor water quality following heavy rain last weekend.

The rain has increased the levels of E coli and other bacteria in the Seine, although hot weather helps to reduce the bacteria count and the temperature in Paris is forecast to reach 25C later on Sunday.

Paris 2024 communications director Anne Descamps said they are “hopeful we can organise the competition” on Monday and they will make a decision based off the latest samples in the morning.

The 10km marathon swimming races are set to take place in the Seine on Thursday and Friday, but could be moved if necessary to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, which hosted the rowing and canoe-kayak events.

