Tamberi in hospital days before high jump defence - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi

Paris Olympics 2024

Tamberi in hospital days before high jump defence

Published

PARIS, France, August 4 – Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi has been taken to hospital just days before he is due to start the defence of the high jump title he memorably shared in Tokyo.

The Italian said he had a suspected kidney problem, just three days before the qualifying round is due to begin at the Paris Games.

In one of the most iconic moments in Tokyo three years ago, Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim agreed to share gold after asking permission from the event officials when they could not be split – having recorded the same clearances.

On Sunday, however, Tamberi posted a picture of himself, external in a hospital bed and said: “Unbelievable… this can’t be true. Yesterday… I felt a stabbing pain in my side.

“Emergency room, CT scan, ultrasound, blood test. Probable kidney stone.

“And now I find myself, three days before the event for which I sacrificed everything, lying in a bed, helpless, with a fever of 38.8.”

The 32-year-old said he had been advised to postpone his travel to Paris until Monday.

“Only one thing is certain, I don’t know how I will get there, but I will be there on that platform and I will give my soul until the last jump, whatever my condition will be,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The qualifying competition takes place on Wednesday morning, with the final on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved