Moraa moves closer to Olympics gold with win in women's semi - Capital Sports
Mary Moraa competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Paris Olympics 2024

Moraa moves closer to Olympics gold with win in women’s semi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – World champion Mary Moraa cruised into the final of the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics after winning the first semi-final on Sunday evening at the Stade de France.

Moraa clocked 1:57.86 in first, ahead of Ethiopia’s Worknesh Mesele (1:58.06) and Cuban Daily Cooper Gaspar (1:58.39) in second and third respectively.

Kenya’s other representatives in the one-lap race, Lilian Odira and Vivian Chebet, missed out on a place in the final after failing to clinch the top two places in their respective semis.

Odira clocked a personal best of 1:58.53 to finish fourth in the ultimate semi-final of the day, which was won by Great Britain Keely Hodgkinson who crossed the finish line first in 1:56.86.

South African Prudence Sekgodiso (1:57.57) and American Nia Akins (1:58.20) finished second and third respectively.

Chebet, who made it to the semis via repechage, finished eighth in the second semi, clocking 1:59.64.

The final is set for Monday, with Moraa looking to add to her Commonwealth Games and world title.

