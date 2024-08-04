Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win long-awaited Olympic gold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, August 4 – Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in thrilling fashion to secure a long-awaited Olympic title and complete the career ‘Golden Slam’.

Djokovic, who has won a men’s record 24 majors and swept up every title there is in tennis, finally clinched Olympic gold at his fifth Games.

The Serb, 37, put in his best performance of the year to beat French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in front of a packed crowd in Paris.

He sealed the title with a forehand winner, then turned towards his box – arms outstretched in disbelief – before throwing his racquet to the floor after a draining match which lasted just under three hours.

After hugging Spain’s Alcaraz, Djokovic immediately burst into tears and fell to his knees in the middle of the court.

He then unfurled a Serbian flag and clambered into the stands to celebrate with his family and support team.

Djokovic is just the fifth player to win the ‘Golden Slam’ in singles – all four majors and the Olympic title – after Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

“Everything I felt in that moment when I won surpassed everything I thought or hoped that it would,” said Djokovic.

“Being on that court with the Serbian flag raising, singing the Serbian anthem, with the gold around my neck, I think nothing can beat that in terms of professional sport.

“It definitely stands out as the biggest sporting achievement I have had.”

Alcaraz, 21, was also in tears after the match, but will leave with a silver medal on his Olympic debut.

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti is the singles bronze medallist, having beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Friday.

Djokovic completes tennis with stunning win

This moment will mean as much to Djokovic, if not more, than all the Grand Slams, Masters 1,000 titles and ATP tournaments he has won.

He left this same court at Roland Garros two months ago needing knee surgery, which put his Olympic dream at risk, and his reaction after Sunday’s win showed what it meant.

His family watched on from the stands, bearing Serbian flags, with daughter Tara carrying a sign that said “Dad is the best”.

Djokovic has spoken about seeing the Olympics as the pinnacle of sport, and the emotions of representing his country have affected him in his past four Games.

He won singles bronze in Beijing in 2008, finished fourth at London 2012, suffered an emotional early loss in Rio in 2016 and lost the bronze-medal match in Tokyo three years ago.

However, Djokovic did not drop a set in Paris and was focused from the outset, determined to get his hands on the one prize that had eluded him for so long.

The final match itself was a test of his determination – he was on the back foot in the first set but did not give in, saving all eight break points he faced and taking advantage as Alcaraz faltered in both tie-breaks.

Asked if he had ‘completed’ tennis, Djokovic said: “Yes it’s complete because I completed all the achievements with this gold medal, but no because I love this sport. I don’t play only to win the tournaments.

“I don’t know about the future, I really want to be in the present moment to celebrate. It was a long journey, many, many years of dreaming to be holding the gold medal. So now it’s about happiness, joy and celebration.”

It was played in a superb spirit, with both players often left laughing at the quality of the other’s shot-making.

The crowd was equally split between Spanish fans, decked in flags, and Serbia supporters carrying signs with “Nole” – Djokovic’s nickname – written on.

An electric atmosphere added to the tension – Alcaraz looked the more nervous and had to save a break point in his opening game, but he pushed Djokovic to the limit with his mix of touch and power.

However, Djokovic simply would not give in. He played some of his best tennis when down break point and, after taking the first set, was full of confidence.

There was the occasional gesture towards his support box – who responded by telling him to keep his head up and stay positive – but on the whole, Djokovic was as dialled in as he has been all year.

It has been a difficult season for Djokovic. He lost in the Australian Open semi-finals to Italy’s Jannik Sinner, had an indifferent hard court swing, needed knee surgery after injuring himself at Roland Garros and was completely outplayed in his first final of the season at Wimbledon.

However, that will only make this victory that much sweeter for a man who shows no sign of stopping – and has not ruled out competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Italy win women’s doubles gold

Elsewhere, Italy took gold in the women’s doubles as Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani beat Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider – the Russian pair playing under a neutral banner.

Andreeva and Shnaider are the first Russian athletes to medal at Paris 2024.

They were beaten 2-6 6-1 10-7 by Wimbledon finalist Paolini and former doubles world number one Errani.

Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova 6-2 6-2 in the bronze-medal match.