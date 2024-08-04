Dancing Queen Moraa seeks Divine intervention ahead of Paris Olympics semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Mary Moraa in action in the women's 800m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Dancing Queen Moraa seeks Divine intervention ahead of Paris Olympics semis

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 4 – With every competition day a crucial test of skills and mental resolve, World and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa is resorting to divine intervention.

Moraa as well as debutant Lilian Odira both automatically qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 800m at the Olympic Games in Paris and were joined by Vivian Chebet who was a beneficiary of the newly introduced repechage.

Kenya’s Lilian Odira in action at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

Moraa finished second in her heat while Odira, who beat the reigning world champion at the Kenyan national trials, finished third to also secure an automatic qualification slot.

“I can confidently say we ran well depending on the kind of training we went through and the way the coaches trained us. Our target now is qualifying for final,” Moraa said.

“The rest we leave it to God because everyone has trained well. We pray that God gets us to the final. There are three medals, gold, silver and bronze and no one knows who will win them,” Moraa disclosed.

Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics was Moraa’s first Olympics but she believes she is now more experienced Paris.

“In Tokyo it was my first time to reach the semis, now three years later, I have acquired the much-needed experience and how to tactically approach a race,” Moraa attributed.

Moraa won the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, a bronze medal in the same event in 2022 World Athletics Championships hosted in Oregon, USA, and a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

-Mary Moraa Fact File-

Name: Mary Moraa

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sport: 800m

Born: June 15, 2000

Weight: 56kgs

Height: 5.6ft

Personal best

200m: 25.48 (Nairobi 2017)

400m: 50.38 (Nairobi 2023) NR

800m: 1:56.03 (Budapest 2023)

1,000m: 2:34.71 (Heusden-Zolder 2021)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mile Road: 5:11.0 (Duluth 2018)

4x400m Relay: 3:32.28 (Birmingham 2022)

4x400m Mixed Relays: 3:11.88 (Nairobi 2024)

Semifinals at the Tokyo games

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France –

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved