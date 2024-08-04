Chepkoech, Cherotich cruise into 3000m steeplechase final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – World 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech and her bronze medal counterpart Faith Cherotich cruised into the finals of the women’s race at the Paris Olympics on Sunday morning.

Cherotich clocked 9:10.57 to finish second in Heat 1 of the 3000m steeplechase, behind defending champion Peruth Chemutai who time 9:10.51 in first place.

German Felicitas Grause came third after clocking a season’s best of 9:10.68. Kenya’s Faith Cherotich clearing the barrier as she competed in Heat 3 of the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. PHOTO/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

World record holder Chepkoech was heads and shoulders above her competitors in Heat 3 of the same race as she led from gun to tape to cross the finish line in 9:13.56.

Frenchwoman Alice Finot finished second in 9:14.78 whereas clocked a personal best of 9:14.85 in third. Kenya’s Jackline Chepkoech walks away after Heat 2 of the women’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. PHOTO/KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

It was heartbreak though for Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech who finished last in Heat 2 of the same race after clocking 9:35.56.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday with Kenya seeking to win their first ever Olympics title.